New bin collection calendars to be sent out

The new bin collection day calendars are being sent out to households across Argyll and Bute.

There is no change to the days bins are emptied, or how often. The new calendars are to replace the existing ones, which are due to run out.

Calendars are being sent now to households to last them the next 12 months. Look out for them arriving in Bute, Cowal, Islay and Jura, Kintyre, Mid-Argyll and Mull, from 19 September. Calendars will start arriving in Oban and Lorn, Helensburgh and Lomond, Tiree, Colonsay, Lismore and Coll from 15 October.

Policy Lead for Roads and Amenity Services, Councillor Roddy McCuish, said: “There is no change to your services. We’re simply updating you with a new collection calendar for 2018/19.

“The amount of waste being recycled continues to increase – it has grown every year and is set to rise even further this year.

“Thanks to everyone for supporting our efforts to reduce waste and recycle more – we’re delighted residents are working with us.

“We are completely committed to waste prevention, minimisation, and recycling, and we appreciate Argyll and Bute residents doing their bit to help look after important services and our environment at the same time.

“The more waste we recycle, the more money we save. That means more money to protect our core services that we know are important to people.”

Information on the bin service can be found on our website at http://bit.ly/2xlBLD8.”