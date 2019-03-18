New Argyll and Bute Council consultation not a waste of time

Argyll and Bute Council will soon begin consultation on a new waste strategy to meet a government ban on Biodegradable Municipal Waste going to landfill,starting in 2021.

Biodegradable waste is any waste capable of undergoing anaerobic or aerobic decomposition, such as food, garden waste, and paper and cardboard.

To meet the demands of the new legislation, the council, businesses, community and visitors will have to work together to increase recycling, reduce waste and prevent it in the first place.

The Waste Strategy will outline some of the approaches that can be made to reduce waste across the area. It will offer solutions as to how we can meet the challenges raised by the landfill ban, felt more keenly in a rural and island area of over 2712 square miles – more than 4.5 times the size of London. There will need to be separate solutions for different areas – islands, mainland and Helensburgh and Lomond. Another factor to be considered is the introduction of a Scottish Deposit Return Scheme for drinks’ containers.

With the Waste Strategy set to be complete in September 2019, consultation on the draft will begin in April and run for six weeks.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, policy lead for roads and amenities, said: “I would urge people to take part in the consultation, which will be promoted through social media and our community councils.

“This is something that affects everyone. From reducing waste in homes and businesses, to improving our recycling efforts, and the disposal services offered by the council, we all play an important role.

“The ambitious targets facing us can’t be achieved in isolation.”

For more information on reducing waste go to: www.zerowastescotland.org.uk