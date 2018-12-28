Climate change pledge

Ferry operator CalMac joined 40 organisations from across the UK to pledge to take action to tackle the challenges of climate change.

The company has signed up to the Prince of Wales’ ‘Waste to Wealth Commitment’ organised by his responsible business network, Business in the Community. The pledge is designed to help tackle the challenges of climate change by committing to actions to prevent the destruction of natural habitats. The target is to double the nation’s resource productivity by 2030.

CalMac already has in place environmental and procurement strategies to minimise waste, increase recycling and promote sustainability.

“We are delighted to be the first transport operator to sign up to this commitment. As a company we are already changing the way we work to make more use of the resources we use through reducing, reusing and recycling,” said CalMac’s environmental manager, Klare Chamberlain.

“By the end of the first year of our Waste to Wealth Commitment we will have defined an action plan and will be working collaboratively to identify innovative solutions to some of the environmental challenges we face.”

Gudrun Cartwright, environment director at Business in the Community, said: “CalMac has demonstrated leadership and commitment to tackle systemic challenges by signing up to the Waste to Wealth Commitment.

“We must make the most out of precious resources, waste as little as possible and find ways of turning the waste we do create into new wealth.”