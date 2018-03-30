A Fyne future for carbon food project

A Fyne Futures enterprise has secured a share of £15.3 million made available from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

Bute Produce has been awarded a Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) grant totalling £65,058.63. The CCF is a Scottish Government grant programme, managed and administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful. It provides funding and support for community groups to help tackle climate change by running projects that reduce local carbon emissions.

The Bute Carbon Free Food project will be run by local social enterprise Fyne Futures and will offer free support of horticultural skills, seasonal cooking and a range of healthy activities and events to help people improve their health and wellbeing as well as supplying information on local food supply chain and climate change.

Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, Fyne Futures general manager, said: “We are delighted to receive this support. This is an innovative and exciting project which will support improved amenity around Rothesay. There will be lots of opportunities for people to grow food, share food and learn about local produce from Bute.

“Climate change is having such a negative impact across the world on pollinators and food production. By taking local action we can ensure Bute is making a positive contribution to our environment that benefits our community and the many visitors who come to our green island.”

David Gunn, climate challenge fund manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We congratulate Fyne Futures for securing funding from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund and encourage the local community to take advantage of support available through the Bute Carbon Free Food project.

“We look forward to supporting Fyne Futures as they implement their project and empowering many more communities to take action on climate change. We see it as part of our work to make Scotland clean, green and sustainable.”

The CCF has awarded 1,097 grants totalling £101m to 658 communities since its introduction in 2008.

Learn more about Bute Carbon Free Food at www.fynefutures.org.uk.