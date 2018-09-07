End in sight for radio walk

Local man Robert ‘Bob’ Halliday is close to completing a sponsored walking challenge in order to raise funds for Bute Island Radio.

Since January 1 this year, Bob has pledged to walk a total of 2018km, in order to raise money for the island’s community radio station to buy a new transmitter unit. And he is due to complete his incredible challenge this weekend.

On Sunday Bob will set off from Ettrick Bay at 1pm, towards Bute Island Radio headquarters at Castle Street in Rothesay, arriving there at 3pm, with Bob inviting anyone to come along and join him for the final stretch.

He said: “Our local station is a great facility which is often overlooked, but personally I think it is great for entertaining and informing locals of events, and important community information.

“Walking for Bute Island Radio is my way of ensuring those involved in running the station can continue to do so for years to come.”

After Bob’s arrival on Sunday, from 4pm, an afternoon and evening of fundraising for both Bute Island Radio and Dreamflights will take place in the Galatea Bar. There will be live music from Jimmy Macaulay and Chrissy K, raffles and a sports auction, with memorabilia up for grabs including signed football boots from Lionel Messi and Harry Kane, signed Celtic and Rangers football tops and much more, with guest auctioneer Gerry McGuigan.

You can donate to Walking for Bute Island Radio by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-hallidaywaikingforbuteislandradio