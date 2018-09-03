Empty homes target exceeded

Argyll and Bute Council’s Housing Services team brought a total of 55 empty homes back into use last year, double the annual target.

This was just one of the team’s successes highlighted at last week’s community services committee.

Members also heard how 1,037 households faced with becoming homeless avoided the situation due to the help and support they received from the council - four per cent more than the annual target. The number of households who were able to discharge from housing support and move on positively also rose from 241 to 309.

Seventy five affordable new homes have been completed via the Strategic Housing Improvement Plan (SHIP).

This brings the total number of homes built in the first two years of the Local Housing Strategy for 2016-2021 to 228, exceeding the target of 100 per annum.

The council’s police lead for housing, Councillor Robin Currie said: “There have been many successes in our housing service over the last 12 months, and the team has worked extremely hard to make these happen.

“I am particularly pleased that we have been able to help so many people at risk from becoming homeless.

“This is extremely important and the service works in close partnership with housing providers in the area to address this issue.

“The council can help people in many, many ways and it’s important that people make use of the services on offer.”

For further information on the housing services available, and to find out how the council can help you, visit: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/housing.

Meanwhile, the council’s planning service was praised by the Scottish Government after delivering its 2017/18 Planning Performance Framework (PPF) annual report for scrutiny and scoring.

Policy lead for planning and regulatory services, Councillor David Kinniburgh, said: “I’m encouraged that the PPF shows how hard the council is working to dispel perceptions that planning and building regulations are a barrier to achieving your ambitions.”