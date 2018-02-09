Scottish Government fund set to boost schools on the island

A Scottish Government fund aimed at boosting the attainment levels of the most deprived pupils is set to pay out £1.4 million to schools across Argyll and Bute next year.

More than 2,300 schools across Scotland are set to benefit from the fund, including 75 across Argyll and Bute. The investment gives money directly to head teachers, allowing them to spend the money on local initiatives in a bid to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

SNP MSP for Argyll and Bute, Michael Russell said: “The SNP has made closing the attainment gap our priority in this parliament, and the latest investment of more than a million pounds in our schools and our children across Argyll and Bute is a key part of that.

“Every child should have the best possible start in life, no matter their background – and the role that schools play in giving children the support they need is absolutely vital.

“That is why it is right that this significant investment to close the poverty-related attainment gap goes straight to head teachers – giving those with the most intimate knowledge of their schools the ability to develop initiatives to benefit children across Argyll and Bute.

“And with 75 schools benefiting from this latest round of funding – following a similar significant investment last year – even more of our children are going to benefit from creative new initiatives that will help to tackle the attainment gap in our schools.”