School registration dates

Children, who turn five between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019, should be registered for primary school during the week beginning Monday, January 15.

Parents should take their children to their local primary school to register during that week, between 10am and 3pm.

If your child is not already receiving pre-school education in Argyll and Bute, you need to bring their birth certificate with you when you register.

Further information, including how to make a placing request and how to request early entry to primary school, can be found by logging on to www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/primary-school-registration-2018.

Alternatively, you can contact the education department by calling 01369 704000 or by writing to Community Services, Argyll House, Alexandra Parade, Dunoon PA23 8AJ.