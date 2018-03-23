Rothesay pupils take on Fire Reach course

A group of nine S3 pupils from Rothesay Academy have completed the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Reach training scheme.

Funded by Argyll and Bute Council’s Youth Services, the scheme provides training and development opportunities to young people through fire related activities.

It encourages them to make the most of their physical and mental capabilities, and raises the awareness of the role of the Fire Service within the community.

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, was delighted that the pupils were able to take part in this scheme.

She said: “The Fire Reach Scheme is an excellent way for young people to demonstrate commitment, which in turn can help their employment prospects.

“It also teaches them about the importance of being part of a team, improves self-discipline and confidence, and provides them with an opportunity to learn basic life skills.

“I would like take this opportunity to congratulate these young people from Rothesay for completing the scheme and would encourage other schools and community groups to sign up.”