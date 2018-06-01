Graduates offered support

Graduates living in Argyll and Bute are being offered financial support to become fully qualified secondary school teachers without the need to move away from the area.

Argyll and Bute Council has been working in partnership with the Universities of Dundee and the Highlands and Islands, to agree a programme, subject to approval by the General Teaching Council of Scotland, which will see student teachers based in local schools over an 18 month period.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “This scheme is a great opportunity for young people in Argyll and Bute to become fully qualified secondary teachers whilst being given the opportunity to stay in the area, and compliments our existing teacher training scheme which saw 13 students gain their diploma in primary education last year. I have no doubt this will be success.

“Teacher training and recruitment is a national programme, so we welcome this exciting initiative to nurture ‘home grown’ secondary teachers and look forward to being a full partner in the process.”

The closing date for applications is September 3, with the first intake of students in December this year.

An information evening will take place at the Corran Halls in Oban on June 12 from 5pm to 7pm.