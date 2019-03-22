Argyll & Bute pupils better than average

Young people in Argyll and Bute are doing well in literacy and numeracy, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

At a meeting of the council’s Community Services Committee last week, members heard how Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels for 2017/18 show that pupils in P1, P7 and S3 are performing better than the national average in all four categories. Pupils in P4 are doing better than the national average too, with the exception of listening and talking, which is just one per cent lower.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “These figures are extremely encouraging and show just how dedicated our teachers and young people are to achieve such fantastic results.

“To be above the national average in even some of these categories is great result, but to be higher in them all, with the exception of one, is truly outstanding.

“We want the very best start for all our young people, and to ensure that they go on to achieve success in life.

“Clearly we are well on our way to achieving this and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved for their tremendous hard work. It’s clear that Argyll and Bute’s young people have a very bright future ahead of them.”