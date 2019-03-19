Argyll and Bute: Parental engagement strategy

“Parents have a key role as prime educators and carers of their children. By working in partnership, schools and parents can develop children’s attitudes to learning and ensure they achieve their full potential.”

These were the words of Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, following approval of a revised Parental Engagement Strategy for 2019-2021 at last week’s Community Services Committee meeting.

The strategy was created in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders and developed in line with ‘Learning Together’ – Scotland’s national action plan on parental involvement, parental engagement, family learning and learning at home 2018-2021.

Welcoming the strategy, Councillor McNeilly, said: “Research shows that when parents are involved in their children’s education and learning, both at home and in partnership with the school, children do better and achieve more.

“These benefits can be long-lasting and extend to better health, better relationships and improved employment prospects in the future.

“We are committed to ensuring high quality partnership working through increased parental engagement and participation is one of the key objectives of our education vision and strategy – ‘Our Children, Their Future’. I look forward to the new document being put into action.”