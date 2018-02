Skies over Bute, earthquakes and tsunamis are the topics at next week’s meeting of the Bute Astronomical Society.

The meeting will take place on Monday (February 12), 7.30pm at St Paul’s Hall, Deanhood Place, Rothesay.

Robert Durrant will present his Skies over Bute talk. This will be followed by presentations by Alan Rew about earthquakes and tsunamis.

Admittance is free to the meeting, which is open to all.