Don’t stop telling tales

Local people are being encouraged to take part in a project to preserve tales and fables about the area for future generations.

Argyll and Bute Youth Services is calling on people of all ages to help gather stories, film clips, photographs and objects about the area to celebrate the uniqueness of the area.

The Digital Storytelling Project is part of the national Year of Young People and aims to bring together young and old people to share their stories and folklore tales of yesteryear.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “This is not only a great way of capturing precious stories about the area, but it’s an excellent opportunity for a mix of generations to work together.

“The Year of Young People is all about bringing generations together and celebrating our young people. It’s an opportunity to showcase their talents and create a positive perception of them in our society. This project is a perfect way to do that and is just one of the many things our youth services team has been up to. I can’t wait to see the outcome of the storytelling project and would encourage people to come forward and help.”

The Youth Services Team is working in partnership with the council’s education service and Digital Breeze. A workshop will be held in August where, having gathered everything they need, local youngsters will create a platform for uploading the content. If you would like to take part call 01546 604752 or email roanna.clark@argyll-bute.gov.uk.