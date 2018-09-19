Disruption as Storm Ali continues to hit Scotland

Ferry services between Wemyss Bay and Rothesay will be reviewed later today following their suspension due to Storm Ali, which hit the area this morning.

Operator Cal Mac has said that the possible resumption of services will be made at around 4.45pm.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued for the Argyll and Bute area.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a warning for coastal flooding which the agency said could pose a risk to low-lying areas due to a combination of strong winds and large waves.

Severe gales of up to 80mph are causing road, rail and ferry travel disruption across Scotland and the Met Office has issued a weather warning for the Strathclyde area, with an amber “be prepared” alert in place up to 6pm.

A yellow “be aware” warning for high winds covers the whole of Scotland. ScotRail services across much of central Scotland have been suspended after damage to overhead power cables and the public are being urged to check ahead before travelling.

Services have been suspended between Glasgow Central high level and Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock, Wemyss Bay, Edinburgh via Shotts, Lanark, Paisley Canal and Barrhead/Kilmarnock.

