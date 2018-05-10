Dancing queens strike gold

Girls from Speirs School of Highland Dancing are pictured above with the medals and trophies they won at the Port Glasgow Highland Dancing competition held on Sunday, April 22.

Their teacher and Speirs School of Highland Dancing owner, Margaret Ann Speirs, is proud of her students.

She said: “These girls work hard. Both in dancing classes and at home. It pays off when they go to competitions and bring home awards to the island.” Speirs School of Highland Dancing was established in Rothesay in 1996 and has taught hundreds of children on the island how to dance since.