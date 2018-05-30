Dancers take big steps to success

Highland dancers from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance had a very successful day at the recent Hemingway Campbell competition in Glasgow.

Eilidh McTaggart (9), Amber Allenby (13) and Summer Leonard (9) returned to Bute with trophies and medals.

Amber took fist place in the Flora and the Lilt, earning her the runner-up trophy in the novice section for 10 and over. Summer also came first in the Flora and the Lilt, and took the hornpipe trophy, earning her the national trophy at intermediate level. And Eilidh Mctaggart was first in Fling,Swords, Triubhas and Jig, earning her the Intermediate Highland Trophy and the intermediate dancer of the day, awarded to the dancer with most points.

Their teacher Anne McIlroy said: “I’m very proud. They work hard. It was quite a prestigious competition. A really difficult one. They have started off the year very well, long may it continue. Amber was a late beginner, but she’s doing really well. A lovely girl. Eilidh and Summer have been with us for four or five years, they are doing very well.”