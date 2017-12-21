Dancers make their mark

Two dancers from the Anne McIlroy school of dance in Rothesay took part in the European Scholarships having been specially selected.

Chloe Aiken (18) and Molly Doyle (16)took part in the event held at the Alona hotel in Motherwell last month, organised by the Scottish Dance Teachers Alliance. The girls were put forward for the scholarships after both gaining honours in their recent dance theory exam.

Anne McIlroy, owner of the dance school which has around 40 members aged three to 60, said: “I’m so proud of them. The whole class is. It was amazing. They are wonderful girls.

“There were so many things for them to do, it was a really in-depth day of dance. Molly certainly excelled, placing twice in the theory section which she got a medal for.”

The girls enjoyed a masterclass, sat a theory exam and danced a tribute to JL McKenzie as well as their solos.

Chloe’s mum Suzanne Aitken added: “It was a fantastic experience for them both, and they have taken away many great memories.

“A special thanks to Anne and Kathryn for all their hard work and support in preparing the girls for the big day. A great day was had by all.”