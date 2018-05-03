Dancers jig their way to island for Bute Highland Dance Festival 2018

Rothesay welcomed over 100 dancers from across Scotland at last weekend’s Bute Highland Dance Festival, with 32 dance schools represented.

Organiser Anne McIlroy was delighted with the event. She said: “The festival was a huge success. I have such a brilliant team, from the ladies on the door to those behind the scene and everyone else in between. The festival would not happen without them.

Teachers Kathryn Armstrong and Anne McIlroy with afternoon trophy winners ( L-R), Summer Leonard, Mollie-Mae Aiken and Harry Aiken

“The committee has received, both personally and in Facebook messages, parents, teachers and dancers all saying what a fabulous day it was.

“Thanks must go to For Bute and Argyll and Bute Trust for their support.”

Morning trophy winners: Korri McMillan from Campbeltown, Niamh Dalton from Glasgow, Mirren McGlashan from Dumbarton, Elaine Ryder from East Kilbride, Skye Rose Erith from Helensburgh and Lucy Cameron from Rothesay. Afternoon winners: Summer Leonard, Mollie-Mae Aiken and Harry Aiken from Rothesay. Anya Downie from East Kilbride, Ellie Mcphee from Dunoon, Stephanie Laidlaw from Dunoon, Mya Downie from East Kilbride, Zoe Colraine from Bonhill, Laura Morris from Hamilton, Erin Mcguire from Glasgow and Ciorstan Templeton from Kilbride.

Bute Highland Dance Festival morning trophy winners.

Bute Highland Dance Festival 2018.

