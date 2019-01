Police on Bute are looking for information to help solve a crime which took place in Rothesay last week.

A van and a trailer parked at MacKinlay Street, Rothesay, had their tyres punctured by someone who has used an unknown sharp implement. The incident occurred sometime between 5pm on Friday, January 18 and 9.30am on Saturday, January 19.

If you can assist police, please call 101.