Port Bannatyne Gala gazebo stolen from recreation area

Rothesay Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a gazebo last weekend.

The theft took place sometime between the evening of Saturday, May 25, and the early hours of Sunday, May 26, from the recreation area on Marine Road, Port Bannatyne.

The gazebo, erected for the Port Bannatyne Gala, was removed in its entirety during that period and police would welcome the community’s assistance in tracing the gazebo and the person(s)who may have taken it.

Described as originally navy blue, but faded, the item was taken along with a grey frame and associated pegs.

Police are looking for the community’s support in solving this particular crime.

Any information can be passed to Rothesay Police in person, by calling 101, or confidentially through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The officer dealing with this crime is Sergeant Dibbs.