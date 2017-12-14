Police in drugs raids

Day of action taken in Rothesay

The day of action involved executing search warrants at four address across Rothesay, with addition officers from specialist departments including the support unit, dog branch and the antisocial behaviour task force joining divisional officers and Dunoon CID.

Police outside one of the properties.

Following the searches two men, both aged 28, will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with alleged drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Andy Doherty said: “This was a successful operation and provided a significant police presence on the island with the intention of sending a clear message to those individuals engaging in drugs crime that we are watching them and they cannot hide in this community.

“We have teams of specialist officers who work every day to gather intelligence and listen to the concerns of local residents and we will act on any information passed to us.

“The support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and I would like to thank them for their assistance and would continue to encourage them to contact the police with any concerns of this nature.

“Drugs have absolutely no place in our society, whether it is a busy urban area or a more rural community, and we will focus our attention on any place where this type of criminality is occurring. I hope our presence on the island provides some reassurance to the local community that we are committed to tackling this issue head on.”

Anyone with any information regarding drugs activity in their area is urged to contact police via 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.