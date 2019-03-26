Police appeal to trace missing Rothesay man

Police Scotland is appealing for the assistance of the public in trying to trace a 22-year-old man missing from Rothesay.

Callum Hurdiss (Clegg) was last seen at the Glasgow City Mission in Crimea Street around 9.55pm on Monday (March 25).

Callum Hurdiss (Clegg) from Rothesay.

Earlier that day, he boarded the ferry from Rothesay and made his way to Glasgow. He spent time with friends in the Byers Road area of Glasgow up until around 9pm.

Callum is white, around 6 ft. tall, with a medium build and dark receding short hair. When last seen, he was wearing a blue top and a dark coloured baseball hat.

Callum has recently been dealing with some personal issues and there are concerns for his well-being.

Callum is originally from Glasgow and only moved to Rothesay a short time ago. Officers are continuing to speak to his friends for any information which could assist officers in trying to locate him. Officers are also checking CCTV footage for further images of Callum.

Inspector Fiona Davison said: “Callum’s failure to respond to messages from friends is giving us cause for concern and we just want to know he is safe and well. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Callum or anyone who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Dumbarton Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4485.