Police appeal for information on latest Bute crimes

Damage was caused to a door within 38 Bridge Street, Rothesay, sometime between February 4 and 11.

Meanwhile, between 11.30pm on February 18 and 8am on February 19, damage was caused to a window at the rear of a property in Kerrycroy.

While, between 9pm on February 21 and 9am on February 22, damage was caused to the common close area and doors within 15 Bridge Street, Rothesay, when what appears to be the contents of a bag of cement were strewn throughout the close.

Police Sergeant Tony Hannah said: “Should anyone have any information regarding these incidents please do not hesitate to contact the police, via 101, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or pop into Rothesay Police Station and speak to an officer or member of staff.

“Could we please remind our communities on Bute that the telephone numbers to use in order to contact the police are 999 if it’s an emergency and 101 for all other calls.”