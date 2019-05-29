Police appeal after windows smashed in Rothesay incident

Information is being sought by Rothesay Police in relation to a vandalism that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, on Ardbeg Road, Rothesay, near the junction of Gortans Road.

An address had two windows smashed and the side window of a van parked at the property was also smashed.

A disturbance was heard in the early hours and the police would like the community’s assistance in locating whoever was responsible.

Any information regarding this incident would be greatly received, and can be passed to Rothesay Police in person , via the 101 phone number or confidentially through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The officer dealing with this particular crime is Constable Brown .