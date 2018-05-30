Police appeal after breach of the peace

In the early hours of May 7 at an address at Columshill Lower Terrace, three youths, committed a breach of the peace whilst showing culpable and reckless conduct.

They are described as a male in a blue tracksuit, a male in a skip cap and a female. Later on that evening two youths attended at the same address and were kicking the door of the property whilst shouting abuse at the persons within.

Any person with information on the identify of these youths or information about either incident can contact Rothesay Police Station.