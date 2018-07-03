Alesha MacPhail: Schoolgirl’s death now being treated as murder

Police have confirmed that six-year-old Alesha MaPhail was murdered.

A post-mortem examination took place this evening following the discovery of the six-year-old’s body in woodland near Rothesay on Monday morning.

DS Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Alesha’s family is utterly devastated by what has happened and the news that we’ve had to give them this evening.

READ MORE: Police confirm body is that of Alesha MacPhail

READ MORE: Bute community shocked by young girl’s death

“Alesha was a six-year-old girl who had started her summer holidays and had come here to spend a holiday with her relatives.

“I am still keen to speak to people who were involved in the search that was conducted just after 6am on Monday.

“I’m keen to find out who was there that has not engaged with the police yet, what areas they maybe searched and anything they may have seen or heard at the time.”

A number of additional officers have travelled to the island today to provide support to the investigation team and to continue to provide reassurance to those in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers from the Major Investigations Team via 101.