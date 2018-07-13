Alesha MacPhail murder accused makes second appearance

A teenager charged with the murder and rape of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail in Bute has been back in court.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody after making his second appearance at Greenock Sheriff Court today.

He made no plea to the charges and was fully committed for trial.

Alesha’s body was discovered several hours after she was reported missing from her grandmother’s home on July 2.

