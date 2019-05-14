Alesha MacPhail killer’s appeal against life sentence granted

The killer of six-year-old girl Alesha MacPhail has been granted an appeal against his life sentence.

Murderer Aaron Campbell was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in March and sentenced to at least 27 years behind bars.

The 16-year-old abducted, raped and murdered the youngster on July 2 last year on the Isle of Bute. Alesha’s body was found in woods hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island.

The girl was days into her summer holiday with father Robert MacPhail (26) and grandparents Angela King and Calum MacPhail when she was snatched by Campbell, who tried to blame her father’s girlfriend Toni McLachlan (18) for the crime.

In early April it was reported that Campbell would be appealing his life sentence for the horrific killing. It is understood that appeal has now been granted, with a three-judge hearing set to take place in Edinburgh on August 7.