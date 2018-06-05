County to benefit from energy efficient funding for homes

People living in Argyll and Bute will benefit from £1,675,930 to help make homes more energy efficient.

Argyll and Bute Council has been given a share of £49 million from the Home Energy Efficiency Programmes for Scotland’s Area-Based Schemes. The needs-based funding is given to councils to develop and deliver solutions in areas with high levels of fuel poverty.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Kevin Stewart said: “This latest round of funding is part of a package of measures to make homes across Scotland more energy efficient. We have recently consulted on a new fuel poverty strategy, including a new definition and target, that will inform our Fuel Poverty Bill to go before Parliament this summer.”