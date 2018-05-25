Council leader to chair new roads group

Argyll & Bute Council’s leader is the chairwoman of a new joint committee to consider collaborative opportunities in roads and transport.

Senior politicians from Argyll and Bute, Highland, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City and Angus met in Aberdeen last week to form this first committee of its type in Scotland.

They discussed how to share civil engineering and transport expertise, common road safety issues and solutions, national work on the introduction of graduate apprentice courses in civil engineering and the possibility of the collective use of a harbour dredger.

It’s chairwoman, Councillor Aileen Morton, said: “Firstly can I praise our officers for the work they have done to put this joint committee in place. Working across authorities can be complex and they recognised the key role that a joint committee can play in working collaboratively.

“The formation of this joint committee will allow senior decision makers who oversee roads and transport functions in their authorities to consider how best to work together.

“I fully expect us to bring forward a number of initiatives that will allow partners to achieve best value from the funding available to them.

“We have common issues and common purpose across our authorities and I am excited at what we can achieve as we work collectively.“