Council gets plus marks for commitment to cyber security

Argyll and Bute Council has been awarded the UK’s highest level of cyber security accreditation after an independent assessment.

The council has been given its Cyber Essentials Plus certificate, which confirms its commitment to protecting data against the most common internet-based threats to cyber security. These include hacking, phishing and password guessing.

Councillor Rory Colville, the council’s policy lead for corporate services, said: “We take the security of your data, as well as our own, very seriously. Getting this Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation means we have gone the extra mile to ensure that our systems are secure.”

Scheme details can be online at www.cyberessentials.ncsc.gov.uk