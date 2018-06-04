Council calls on your support for rural deal

If you care about the future of Argyll and Bute, please show your support for a rural growth deal.

This is the message from Argyll and Bute Council which, with public, private and voluntary sector partners, is seeking what has been described as ‘transformational investment’ from the UK and Scottish Governments.

Council leader, Councillor Aileen Morton, explained why the local authority needs your assistance.

She said: “Public backing would play an important part in bringing a rural growth deal to Argyll and Bute.

“Our natural resources have huge potential to support jobs, growth and prosperity in communities across Argyll and Bute, and more widely across Scotland and the UK.

“Argyll and Bute needs more people, to deliver services and run the businesses we all need.

“The council is investing hugely in creating opportunities for growth, and positive change is already happening.

“To build on this though, to give Argyll and Bute a secure future, and to fully support the wider economies, we need the kind of transformational investment given by the UK and Scottish Governments to other regions across the country.

“That is why we are putting together a case, for discussion with both governments, to secure a rural growth deal for Argyll and Bute.”

The council is running a short consultation from this coming Monday (June 4) until August 10, asking people if they are in favour of a rural growth deal, and how they think investment would make most difference, for the area as a whole and the people and businesses who live and work across Argyll and Bute.

The consultation will be available on the council’s website from Monday, and printed copies will be provided from Customer Service Points, or by calling 01546 604390.

Cllr Morton added: “A deal wouldn’t be a magic wand, bringing everything everyone wants.

“It would however be a turning point in building a thriving future for Argyll and Bute.

“We would welcome as many people as possible getting involved in making a rural growth deal happen for Argyll and Bute.”