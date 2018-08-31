Council approves education plan

Education staff and pupils were praised last week when Argyll and Bute Council’s Annual Education Plan was approved by the Community Services Committee.

The plan has been prepared in line with the requirements of the Standards in Scotland’s Schools etc. Act 2000, and brings together a range of information about the work of the service for parents, pupils, staff, carers and communities.

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “It is clear that we already have lots to be proud of in Argyll and Bute, and our staff and pupils must be congratulated on their hard work and achievements. The success in this year’s exam results is just one example which demonstrates the commitment to learning by staff and pupils alike.

“We are very proud of these successes, and rightly so. However, I believe that we can continue to make even further improvements, and the service is already working hard on this as part of our ambitious change programme.

“We are focussed on ensuring that our children and young people get the best possible education, and we are dedicated to making this happen.

“Our vision is that together we will realise ambition, excellence and equality for all, and we will continue to work hard to improve our service and the learning experiences we provide for the benefit of everyone in our communities.”

A copy of the Annual Education Plan will now be submitted to Scottish Ministers.