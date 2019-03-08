Continued welcome support ‘For Bute’

More local organisations have received funding given out by For Bute, from the money raised at the popular Rothesay thrift shop.

Representatives of the organisations who have benefited from this latest round of awards were at the Victoria Street shop recently to pick them up.

Peter Niven from For Bute revealed more about the latest groups to benefit. He said: “St Andrews Primary School received a donation of £500 for their forestry project, because money doesn’t grow on trees, you know.

“Inter-Loch Transport provide invaluable travel assistance for the disabled on the island and Argyll. £1000 will see this service continue to enhance the lives of its clients.

“The genteel but sometimes very competitive nature of lawn bowls means that participants occasionally have to retrieve their woods from the ‘ditch’. £500 towards the installation of plastic ditch liners at Ardbeg Bowling Club should ensure that both bowls and bowlers ‘keep it clean’ this season.

“Bute Elderly Befrienders provide a welcome and essential service to residents throughout the island. With demand for their services increasing, £1000 will go towards their running costs.

“The Isle of Bute Resistance Team are hoping 2019 will see their numbers and support grow. An award of £500 will buy a gazebo for use at fairs, games and galas.

“The rise in popularity of ‘Park Runs’ on the mainland has inspired some locals to set up a series of 5k runs on Bute under the banner ‘Park Run Bute’. An award of £1000 should make sure this year’s events are well publicised and benefit islanders and visitors alike.

“Talking of visitors, the month of May will see a welcome influx of visitors attending this year’s V.E. Day commemoration events. The organisers welcomed a donation of £1000 to help with the costs involved.

“And Rothesay Academy Joint Campus will soon be the location for a potentially life-saving defibrillator, thanks to a £900 cheque. Easy to install and simple to use in an emergency these devices are increasingly available for public use – a 999 call operator will tell you where your nearest one is and the simple operating instructions are easy to follow.”

Peter is delighted that the shop continues to help local groups. He said: “The recent fine early spring weather has certainly brought out buyers, with a total of £6400 raised in what is usually a quieter time of year for the island.

“This month’s awards brings ‘For Bute’s running total (since 2013) to £185450. Thanks to the continued support, both with donations and purchases, Marlene Hill and her team of volunteers hope to beat the £200,000 barrier this year with the shop open six days a week and a warm welcome awaiting all callers.”