Community effort opens Lade

A new facility to support people coping with long-term illness has opened in Rothesay.

The Lade Centre has been created from the old Salvation Army Hall and is designed as a welcoming place for people to come and relax.

Beverley Scoullar, chair of the management committee, welcomed attendees and invited George Hanson to perform the opening ceremony.

Mr Hanson said he was honoured to be asked to open a very important asset for Bute.

He praised all concerned in making a fantastic and much-needed facility not just a dream but a reality.

He said: “This whole idea was thought up by a member of our community.

“It has blossomed and come to fruition.

“This showing that, as a community, if we stick together, we can make this beautiful island a better place to live, work and visit.”

He wished everyone at the opening every success in the future.

His wife, Davina, then cut the ribbon and announced the centre officially open to all.

A quaich inscribed “From your friends at The Lade Centre” was presented to Mr Hanson.

Generous donations from the For Bute charity, run by Marlene Hill, ensured the centre was freshly decorated throughout.

It also allowed the creation of two wheelchair-enabled raised beds at the rear of the centre.

This facility allows access for all to a garden area.

Many other local businesses have contributed to the venture, including Ruth Slater, who designed the centre sign, and Malcolm Johnston, who created it.

The centre drop-in area is open every weekday from 10am to 4pm and everyone is welcome to pop-in for a cuppa and a chat.

Activities in the centre include Tai Chi for Health classes and Boccia for All, a form of seated indoor petanque with soft ball. For those interested in the arts, there is a creative writing group and Singing for Fun, a relaxed afternoon of music for all.

In the next few weeks, a range of therapists will be on hand to offer treatment in the specially-prepared therapy room.

The Macmillan nurse, Evelyn Glass, will also be available each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon by appointment.

To find out about up-coming events, follow The Lade Centre on Facebook.