Community broadband being rolled out on Bute

Kyles Community Broadband (KCB) is calling on residents and businesses who are interested in getting superfast broadband to register their interest.

The community broadband project has been developed, with support from Community Broadband Scotland (CBS), to bring superfast services for the first time to properties within certain areas of Bute. The procurement for a supplier is underway, with selection expected this summer. It is hoped work on the £2 million scheme will start in the autumn, providing connection speeds of at least 30mbps for a monthly fee of £25-30.

A map showing which properties will be eligible for NGB community broadband.

Fiona McPhail, director of KCB, said: “KCB has been set-up to help people who live and work in the remotest areas of Cowal and Bute to break the bad broadband blight and find a solution that really makes a difference to people’s lives.

“We are so close to getting this off the ground, and to demonstrate that the service is needed and can be viable we are calling on local people to register their interest. This is all about connecting people with one another, enabling them to better access services, tackling isolation issues, and keeping up with the modern world.”

Public meetings have taken place within the target communities, giving people the opportunity to learn more about the project.

KCB is currently visiting properties and encouraging residents to complete the pre-service survey and register their interest. Out of 624 properties identified in the project area, just under 200 completed the survey. Fiona added: “If you think your home or business could benefit from a community-managed NGB service, please complete our survey. You are not committing yourself to anything at this stage, simply stating your interest.”

Go to http://kcb.scot/awesome-surveys/pre-service-survey/. Or call 07799 137779 for a hard copy.