Committee approves new plan to help tackle local poverty

Argyll and Bute Council reaffirmed its commitment to help tackle poverty when the policy and resources committee approved a new draft Anti-Poverty Strategy Plan.

The strategy details the issues the council faces with geography, demographics and economic size, and sets out a clear vision: “We want an Argyll and Bute where no-one lives in poverty. Everyone should be able to achieve their potential and feel healthy, happy and valued.

“We want to be a place where everyone understands that tackling poverty is everyone’s responsibility. We believe that if we act locally, and in partnership, we can make a real difference.”

The strategy sets out four main objectives: To listen to people experiencing poverty and make their voice heard; to support people in poverty to move from dependence to independence; ensure information and services are easy to access; and provide services that meet their needs.