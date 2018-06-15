Church Corner: Time for new beginnings this summer

TS Eliot is quoted as saying that every moment is a new beginning and so it is for all of us.

There are numerous stages in our lives when we experience new beginnings. In a few weeks’ time, many youngsters will be leaving school for the last time and setting out to make their way in the world. Some will have a clear idea of what they want to do whilst others, as I did, haven’t a clue. It is also that time of the year when many people get married either for the first time or perhaps second time round, either way this event reflects a new beginning for them.

Summer babies are an established trend and the addition of a new member to a family has a significant impact on the parents. Sadly too, some people will experience a new beginning when a loved one passes away and they then need to adjust to life without that person. We are surrounded by new beginnings some of which we are happy with, others less so. New beginnings can be a challenge especially when they take us into unknown territory and we simply don’t know what that means for us. But new beginnings also present us with opportunities and it is the way we deal with them that makes the difference.

So often in the Christian story we read about new beginnings when Jesus challenges his followers to live a life of social justice, fairness, respect for all and to be compassionate. And so often there is a doubt in the minds of the believers that somehow the new beginning will be detrimental to them or come at a price until they realise this isn’t or need be the case. As one Christian writer said, to walk on the water you have to get out of the boat.

The church is no stranger to new beginnings. Each year discussion take place at a national level on a range of topics that are challenging to the way the church traditionally thinks.

And the church needs to be mindful of its role in society and its influence on the issues that worry people.

And here on Bute there is a community of churches working together to uphold the very principles that Christ espoused. One of the churches on the island faces a significant new beginning with the imminent appointment of a new Minister and so another new beginning emerges and all the hopes and aspirations that accompany such an occasion. New beginnings could be regarded as self-perpetuating as every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. Perhaps it time for your new beginning.