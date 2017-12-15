Christmas fair a success

Christmas spirit was definitely in the air at Mount Stuart Trust’s recently held Christmas fair attended by more than 1200 festive shoppers.

Local community groups, craft suppliers, food suppliers and entertainers created a winter wonderland at Mount Stuart on December 3.

The Primary Schools Choir gets ready to perform

Louisa Davidson, visitor experience manager, told The Buteman:“We have been overwhelmed by the response from the local community who came together to make the event such a magical experience.

“The positive feedback we’ve received has been incredible and we would like to thank everyone who supported as exhibitors, visitors, entertainers and those who helped behind the scenes.”

Children visited Santa and attended Achievement Bute’s Fairy Factory before braving the cold in search of elves in the rock garden.

Entertainment provided by local artists and groups kept the Christmas spirit alive with a wide variety of performances taking place in the Marble Chapel and The Marble Hall.

Visitors enjoy Christmas shopping in the Marble Hall.

The Bute Kitchen team served up a festive inspired menu created especially for the day, adding a Christmas market feel to the courtyard.

The festivities continue at Mount Stuart with the final festive feast lunches taking place in Bute Kitchen this Thursday and Friday, and the Carols by Candlelight carol service in the Marble Chapel on Monday. For further information call 01700 503877 or visit www.mountstuart.com.

Santa's Grotto