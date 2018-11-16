Christmas coffee morning next week at Ardbeg Baptist Church

For many years Ardbeg Baptist Church in King Street has held coffee mornings, almost every Saturday of the year.

Every year on one Saturday near Christmas there is a very special coffee morning, where on top of serving coffee and tea, there are stalls of home baking, preserves,craft and bric a brac etc.

The date used to be the first Saturday in December, but it was realised that at that period of the year there were many clashing activities on Bute, so the date was moved to late November, and this year the Christmas Coffee Morning is to be held on November 24, between 10 am and 12 noon.

Unlike the weekly occasions, there will be an entry charge of £2.50 for adults. So why not head along and find yourself a bargain.