Choices for Universal Credit

Universal Credit Scottish Choices will be available to people in Argyll and Bute from this month.

While the UK Government continues the rollout of Universal Credit in Scotland, the Scottish Government is using its minor powers in relation to Universal Credit to attempt to mitigate its impact.

Universal Credit Scottish Choices will give people the choice to receive twice-monthly payments and to have the housing cost in their Universal Credit award paid direct to their landlord.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: “The SNP Scottish Government remains strongly opposed to the rollout of Universal Credit, in particular the decision that every person claiming UC will only receive their first payment after five weeks.

“This is leading to rent arrears and hardship and whilst we have been repeatedly calling on the UK Government to halt the roll out of Universal Credit to make the necessary improvements to delivery it has been falling on deaf ears.

“I am pleased that so far the take-up rate of the Universal Credit Scottish Choices has been high, with more than 2,500 people choosing one or both of the choices in the final two months of 2017, and I am hopeful that this will be of assistance to many of my constituents in Argyll and Bute.”