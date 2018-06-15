Charity storytelling event can’t be slated

They’re back, after a year off, the famous SLATE Charity Storytelling Night is returning to Rothesay tomorrow (Saturday) for its sixth time with five great performers.

In attendance at St. Paul’s Hall will be Michael Kerins, storyteller and author of the popular children’s series “Wee Tom”; Donald Nelson (no stranger to Bute), as well as Paddy Hanrahan, known for his folk-tales of Africa.

Alison Clark, puppeteer and storyteller from Rothesay will be there, with new creations and stories and finally, as a unique one-off, we have a visitor from Singapore, Sheila Wee. Sheila co-founded Singapore’s first storytelling circle and its first professional storytelling company. She was instrumental in the development and organisation of the Asian Congress of Storytellers and the International Storytelling Showcases which in 2006 were re-branded as the Singapore International Storytelling Festival.

She is the current workshop chairwoman of the Storytelling Association (Singapore).

The SLATE Charity was started by Michael, to help underprivileged children and young adults in Perm, Russia.

The Bute Ukulele Band will also be supporting on the night, in their award-winning style.

Tickets are available from Print Point, Musiker and McQueens and are priced at £7. Although tea and coffee will be served in the interval, if you wish something a bit stronger, please bring your own.

The evening begins at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm. Due to the nature of some of the stories, children under 16 are discouraged from attending.