Charity run in memory of father

A blacksmith general manager has raised over £1,200 for charity after representing Argyll and Bute in the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run.

Glenda Shields from Rothesay completed the 10km challenge in Glasgow in aid of St Vincent’s Hospice, after her father Archie passed away from a brain tumour aged 62.

The challenge aimed to recruit one runner from each of the 32 local authorities in Scotland to take on a ‘10 week to 10k’ running challenge, and the 43-year-old said she couldn’t believe how much her local community had rallied behind her cause.

“It has overwhelmed me how much I have raised. I was probably expecting to raise maybe about £300 or £400, but I’m up to over £1,200,” said Glenda.

“I cannot believe it. I’ve had a good boost from my sister and brother-in-law and from my boss.

“Everyone is also giving gift aid which makes a difference.”

Initially taking on the challenge to continue her fitness efforts after embarking on a health kick three years ago to trim down from 23st 5lb to a remarkable 12st 13lb, Glenda never expected the support she received at the race.

After receiving a pep talk from double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes before the race, Glenda used the retired star’s words to inspire her. “It was a brilliant day and I was really happy with my time. I did it in 1:04:50 which was one of my fastest yet, so I was delighted,” she said.

“I got to meet Dame Kelly Holmes, I didn’t know she was going to be there. She gave us all a pep talk and a wee inspirational speech. She was really good and lovely. It got me thinking ‘I can do anything.’

“The crowd were great, there were people all around the route where they could be.

“There were little kids holding their hands out to give them a high five.

“I had my headphones in, but when I got about 1.5k from the finish line I took them off to listen to all the cheering.

“Because your name was on your shirt, people were shouting out my name as if I was a star. It made a big difference and made me want to run faster.

“I am going to do the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run half marathon next year. I told my boss that I am going to start my training on Friday!”

Bank of Scotland is celebrating its 10th year as partner of the Great Scottish Run. For more information, visit greatscottishrun.com/community-challenge.