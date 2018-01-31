Charity continues to help local people

The Argyll and Bute Trust, a totally independent charity, will celebrate its 40th birthday this year by further assisting local people.

The group was created in 1977 to celebrate The Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Designed to assist the people of Argyll and Bute it was anticipated it would exist for a relatively brief period. However, due to the commitment of the trustees it has gone from strength to strength. The trust received its charter on November 20, 1978 and is about to celebrate its ruby anniversary.

To mark this landmark the trustees have decided to make two one-off awards.

In August, it will provide every child in Argyll and Bute entering school at primary one with a high-viz vest. The group will also provide a grant of £2500 to an individual or community group in the original Argyll and Bute Area.

Dan Edgar, Argyll and Bute Trust chairman, said: “The core objective of the trust as indicated, is to make a difference to the community and the successful applicant will have to prove to the trustees that their project is worthy of this generous grant.

“There is no formal application form for this grant. Applications should be in plain language, describing the project in detail and why the individual/group should receive the award.”

Dan added: “The trust also intends to produce an anniversary brochure to mark the ruby anniversary highlighting the work of the trust. It would be very helpful if any group or individual who has received grant assistance from us in the last 10 years could write to us indicating the benefits of the grant. Pictures would also be appreciated.

“We really miss feedback. It would be nice if anyone who has had help from us in the past could let us know how beneficial it has been.”

To apply for funding (by March 6) or to appear in the brochure, write to 31 Ardbeg Road, Rothesay, PA20 0NL. When applying for funding please mark the envelope with the reference 18/40/GA.