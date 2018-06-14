Casting call for local mums-to-be

Midwives with NHS Highland are being highlighted again this year with a second series of ‘The Highland Midwife’, currently filming in areas across Highland and Argyll and Bute.

The series, produced by Matchlight and which was shown on Channel 5 last year, received a great response and work is well underway on series two. Those involved would really like more mums-to-be who would like to take part to get in touch.

Jaki Lambert, lead midwife for Argyll and Bute, is pleased with how the first series showcased the work done across Highland by community midwives.

She said: “The three programmes showed great examples of high quality midwifery care across Highland and showed our staff doing amazing work in looking after mums and their babies.

“It was very well received both from members of the public and those in the profession and we are looking forward to being able to tell more stories about local mums and the fabulous care that our community teams provide.”

If you’d like to learn more about taking part please contact Amanda McGlynn, series producer on 0141 332 0319 or by email Amanda.mcglynn@matchlight.co.uk.

The Highland Midwife returns to Channel 5 for a new series later this month.