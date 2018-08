The Thomson Court Campus held a well attended open day last Friday.

The campus consists of a dementia care day centre, a learning disability day centre and an elderly residential home.

Stuart Brooks, Morag Gillies, Richard Selkirk, Jackie Telford and Rhiannon Gallacher.at the Thomson Court Campus Open Day. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Some of the staff and service users dressed in period costumes for the open day. A vintage tractor and a Clydesdale horse named Louise from Greenan Mill Farm also attended.