Campaign research shows different attitude to hate crime

The Scottish Government and Police Scotland Hate Crime campaign has been launched to encourage people to report hate crime.

Witnesses and victims in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to report hate crime via local third party partners or the police.

Campaign research revealed that over 80 per cent of people in Scotland would report a mugging of an elderly lady or a house break-in in their street to the police. However, only 43 per cent would report online bullying due to someone’s religion. And just over half of people would report intimidating or humiliating behaviour towards a transgender person (54 per cent) or racially motivated verbal abuse or name calling (53 per cent).

The campaign features a series of thought provoking ‘letters’, written from the perspective of hate crime witnesses describing the experience of victims, stating ‘your hate has no home here’.