Campaign for island business

CalMac’s independent Community Board has teamed up with the company to help raise the profile of Scotland’s west coast islands as business destinations.

The board has organised a business conference aboard MV Clansman, on a non-landing cruise from Oban to Colonsay, on March 27.

The event, ‘Strengthening Communities: Diverse Approaches to Business Success’ is targeting people thinking of locating to an island to set-up a business, or expanding an existing operation. They will hear from a range of speakers who have made a success of an island enterprise.

The initiative is the creation of Community Board member, Ian Macfarlane, who has a career-long track record of successful business development.

He said: “Our islands and remote communities are not only wonderful places to live and visit; they are also great places to do business.

“We have a real can-do attitude to enterprise and business opportunities across a range of sectors which are there to be developed.”

“We are committed to working with the Community Board to expand our role as an economic enabler for the islands,” said CalMac’s director of community and stakeholder engagement, Brian Fulton.

Anyone interested in attending can find more details and book at calmac.co.uk/CCB-initiatives.