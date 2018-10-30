Calendar to raise Rothesay hospital funds

Members of staff at Victoria Hospital have become calendar stars to raise money for two causes to improve the Rothesay facility.

All proceeds raised from the sale of the £10 calendar will go to help breast cancer examination and after care, and the refurbishment of the Victoria Hospital Summer House.

Staff at Victoria Hospital in Rothesay have had their photo taken for a charity calendar.

Health care assistant Rona Morrison came up with the idea for the calendar, which sold 100 copies in a day of being released a fortnight ago.

She said: “We are hoping to purchase a cuff to take blood pressure for breast cancer examination and after care. It costs £1,500. That’s not out of our range. I know people that have got to go to the mainland to use one, so that’s needed here in Rothesay.

“And the summer house has been left to ruin. It’s listed so it can’t be knocked down.

“Around about March time there was lots of celebrities doing charity calendars. So I just went into work and asked if anyone fancied doing one for a bit of a laugh. And everyone said yes. But when I got permission from the hospital and went back to people it was like ‘eh I’m not sure’.”

However, Rona revealed that staff at the hospital have been boosted by the calendar.

She said: “It’s been great for staff morale. There is quite a few of us involved, 25 in total. Even the hospital chaplain got involved. We have management, a radiographer, we are all covered, right across the board. Hospital cook Debbie Dunn took the photos. She is in the local photography club. They were all happy to help. And Print Point have been very generous.

“Hopefully the community gets behind us. We hope to raise as much money as possible.”

The calendar can be purchased from Rothesay and Port Bannatyne Post Offices, the Bridge Street and Guilford Square co-ops, Castle Gallery, Print Point, For Bute, Jam Jar and Toffoletti Newsagent.